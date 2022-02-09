Courteney Cox And Johnny Mcdaid: Something’s Gotta Give!

Courteney Cox and her Irish songwriter/musician boyfriend Johnny McDaid look deliriously happy at the BRIT Awards in London, where they were presenters. Courteney happened to be in the UK promoting Scream. They have been together since 2013 and WERE engaged but realized that HE didn’t want to move to LA and SHE didn’t want to move to the UK. It seemed hopeless and they split for a year but got back together (but not engaged) in a long-distance romance. It seems to be working. During Covid restrictions they were separated for 150 consecutive days once, but carried on. The time apart seemed to make them appreciate each other more. But now that the pandemic is winding down, it seems like one of them will be forced to make the decision to move- or else…

