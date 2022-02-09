Johnny Knoxville: This Is What Success Looks Like

Johnny Knoxville is looking like a million bucks in his monogramed sweater in the UK promoting his movie Jackass Forever because it is EARNING millions of bucks. Yes, the crude comedy is a hit for Paramount and pulled in 23.5 million in ticket sales the first weekend (with a 10 million dollar budget) – including medical treatments for the performers. Johnny did it again – this is the fourth installment in the Jackass franchise that started 12 years ago. The film was heavily promoted on TikTok and 68% of the audience so far is male – mostly ages 18-34. Johnny has 3 kids now and after suffering numerous injuries, says he plans to retire from appearing in future Jackass movies. His costars and friends insist “We’ve heard this before – he won’t be able to RESIST doing stunts.”

