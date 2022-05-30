Rihanna is not always right in 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 30, 2022

Uh -oh. We were afraid this might happen. It looks like Rihanna’s “celebration of pregnancy” look has caught on.

When Rihanna was expecting she started wearing VERY skimpy outfits that exposed and played up her expanding midsection. Many times the get-ups were TOO skimpy and in questionable taste- especially for occasions like elegant restaurants. This IS a red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, but Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima sorely lacks elegance and looks more like a belly dancer than a supermodel here. Using Rihanna as a role model is not always a good idea. This look will be hard to forget…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Tags: Rihanna