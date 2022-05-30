Covid 19 Mask rules eased in Turkey 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 30, 2022

Covid 19 mask rules required on public transportation vehicles will be terminated, while the use of masks in health institutions will continue.

In the circular sent to the governorships by the Ministry, it was reminded that the measures decided in the cabinet in the light of the recommendations of the Coronavirus Scientific Committee of the Ministry of Health and the inspections for these measures were announced to the public through circulars, from the moment the COVID 19 epidemic began to appear in Turkey.

In the circular, it was stated that with the decrease of COVID -19 cases below 1000 in recent days, the epidemic ceased to be a threat to public health, and it was passed to the stage of individual protection from the epidemic. With the decrease in the number of cases, with the circular sent to the governorships in line with the request of the Ministry of Health, the practice regarding the obligation to wear masks in public transport will be terminated, while the practice of using masks in health institutions will continue.

The course of the epidemic will be carefully followed by the governorships and district governorships, and the measures that may be needed at the local level will be evaluated by the Provincial/District Public Health Boards and necessary decisions will be taken.

Tags: Covid 19 mask