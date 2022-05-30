Nikhat Zareen Women are as strong as men in 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 30, 2022

Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen: ‘Women are as strong as men’

Nikhat Zareen has become a household name in India after winning the World Boxing Championships in Turkey.

She became the fifth Indian woman to win the honour. She first made headlines after challenging Indian boxing legend Mary Kom for a bout to decide who should represent India at the Tokyo Olympics.

But Zareen says she has put that episode behind her. She said Mary Kom inspired her and a generation of Indian boxers and now she wants to emulate the legend’s success when she qualifies and participates at the Paris Olympics.

Tag: Nikhat Zareen