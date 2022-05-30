Caterpillar joins Major League Soccer 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Major League Soccer (MLS) has announced a new, multi-year partnership with Caterpillar.

This designates the US construction equipment manufacturer as a major sponsor of the North American soccer league.

According to the partnership announcement, the deal is intended to raise the profile of Caterpillar by leveraging MLS’ young audience. The soccer league claims to have the highest percentage of millennial and multicultural fans of any US major sports property.

MLS will collaborate with Caterpillar to integrate Cat products into the soccer ecosystem. Cat dealers will also gain access to exclusive soccer experiences for their operators and customers, as well as their families.

“Caterpillar is eager to partner with Major League Soccer, as we share a joint commitment to being leaders in the communities where we live, work and play,” said Yvette Morrison, global director of marketing and brand at Caterpillar.

“We celebrate the people who do the work every day and are constantly looking for new ways to engage with our next generation of employees, customers and their families. This sponsorship provides a perfect opportunity for us to introduce Cat to a broader audience.”

Carter Ladd, executive vice president of brand alliances and consumer products at MLS, added: “Caterpillar is a leading, global brand and Major League Soccer is honoured to partner with a company whose values and dealer network are committed to building a better, more modern future for soccer communities across the world.

“Together, MLS and Caterpillar will engage long-standing customers and the most diverse fanbase in all of sports to positively impact the sport of soccer in the U.S. and Canada.”

