Is Kylie Jenner a show off in 2022?

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on June 14, 2022

Kylie Jenner, 24, has millions of avid young fans but even THEY are starting to gripe about her ostentatious display of wealth.

Seems there’s nothing she loves more than flashing her $210,000 Birkin handbag or stretching out in her $7.2 million dollar private jet online. Her baby boy still has no name, but he does have a $5000 Dior stroller, as well as a $10,000 Chrome Hearts stroller. He can’t walk yet, but he has a new pair of miniature Nike sneakers designed by baby daddy Travis Scott.

(Nike’s deal with Travis has cooled after the Astroworld Festival debacle, but it will surely heal) The baby sneakers are a bargain – only $175. Kylie’s unfortunate penchant for showing off her wealth is probably due to her age and lack of education.

Photos: Instagram and Nike

Kylie Jenner