Britney Spears buys a new mansion 2022

This article was last updated on June 15, 2022

Somebody finally gave Britney Spears some good advice. She bought her new $11.8 million dollar Calabasas house BEFORE she tied the knot with Sam Asghari. According to her pre-nup, (another good piece of advice- and NOT from her father) Britney is sole owner of all her money and investments that she achieved before she married. Sam will no doubt share in her future earnings now that he’s her husband, but he can’t take the house away.

Days after the ceremony, Britney is already moving into her new Mcmansion in The Oaks – not far from her ex Kevin Federline and their two sons. It’s big – with 9 bathrooms, a 10 seat movie theater, and his n’ hers walk in closets. And it’s all HERS.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

