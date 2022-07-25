This article was last updated on July 25, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

This is how Khloe Kardashian got her abs.

PHOTOSHOP FAIL!! You don’t need to be Arnold Schwarzenegger to notice that Khloe Kardashian‘s abs in the shot above have been Photoshopped to the point of being unrecognisable. Real abs have never been this swirly! Before embarking on a quest to sculpt her body, someone should have checked a muscle magazine. Did you know that the Kardashian family employs a full-time 9 to 5 Photoshop professional to ensure that no photo is posted without being retouched to perfection? As a result, we may never know what these girls who like being nude really look like.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.