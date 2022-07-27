Matthew McConaughey was in no hurry to get married

This article was last updated on July 27, 2022

A picture of actor Matthew McConaughey, 53, holding the hand of his Brazilian model wife, Camila Alves, 43, shows the couple during a Grand Prix event in France. In 2006, they began dating, and in 2008, Levi was born.

Matthew was content to remain single since he didn’t want to jeopardise his good fortune by getting hitched to someone else. Kurt and Goldie’s connection was something he respected.) However, in 2010, shortly after the birth of their daughter Vida, Camila issued an ultimatum to Matthew: it was now or never.

That wasn’t enough for him; he needed to feel excited about getting married since that was what he really wanted. After talking to friends who were divorced and those who were happily married, he decided he DID want to be married, and they were married in 2012, with no regrets so far.

