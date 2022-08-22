Victoria Beckham and big female models

This article was last updated on August 22, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

I think Victoria Beckham is doing a great service for women of all sizes.

Although Victoria Beckham has maintained her size 2 figure throughout the epidemic, she has had difficulties in her professional life. Her VB fashion line has lost more than $50 million over the previous two years, but she is determined to turn things around. As Victoria’s personal credo reads, “starve yourself or die trying,” it’s no surprise that her line of clothing is geared at slim ladies. However, in an effort to attract a wider audience this season, the brand-new collection also includes bigger sizes. She claims to have sizes 4–18 available, which may seem great but actually only covers US sizes 0–14. Although Victoria has claimed that “slim is out of style,” we doubt that this is what she truly believes.

Image Source: BACKGRID-USA/Victoria Beckham

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.