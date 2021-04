The Beckhams are in Miami and Victoria posted this photo of herself and David with a group of friends including Pharrell Williams and Kim Kardashian. Victoria captioned the photo “We met so many incredible people in Miami“ and mentioned an event at the Goodtime Hotel. We could NOT take our eyes off Victoria’s newly plumped LIPS! She just had a birthday – maybe they were a gift to herself…

Photo: Instagram

