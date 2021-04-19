Awkwafina Is Officially A Crazy Rich Asian

Comedian Awkwafina (born Nora Lum) paid her dues for years on the stand-up comedy circuit. Little did she suspect at the time, that she would ultimately find her success as a movie actress. Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians started the ball rolling and this year she won a Golden Globe for The Farewell. Last year her Comedy Central series Awkwafina is Nora from Queens was a hit and renewed for a second season. How did she celebrate? Awkwafina did what smart girls do- she invested in real estate. She traded in the West Hollywood condo she bought in 2019 for a 3.5 million dollar streamline-moderne inspired home in Bel Air. The 3500 plus sq ft house has all the frills, but it’s on the top of a gated hill with a gorgeous views. We wonder if it’s too isolated for a sociable girl.

Photo: Anthony Barcelo

