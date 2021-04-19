Photos: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted at the airport before flying off to the Maldives

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the hottest and most-talked-about couples of Bollywood. The two have recently recovered from COVID-19 and are now all set to spend some quality time together in the Maldives. While it is obvious that Bollywood has found their new favourite holiday destination in the Maldives, a lot of celebrities have currently made their way to the exotic location.

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt gave out major couple goals and fashion goals while being spotted at the airport, Sara Ali Khan along with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani was also seen heading for the same destination. Dressed in casual outfits, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, and Tiger Shroff have certainly got their airport-look game on point.

While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor like to keep their lives private, Disha Patani and Sara Ali Khan have taken to their Instagram stories to share scenic pictures and videos from the Maldives. Take a look at their airport looks, right here.

