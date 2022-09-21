This article was last updated on September 21, 2022

Books are of no use to Kanye West.

Kanye West’s declaration that he was “a proud non-reader of literature” came as no shock to anyone. If you’ve read any of his social media posts, you know he has a poor grasp of the English language. Of course, he wants YOU to buy and read Thank You & You’re Welcome, the book he “co-wrote” on his views. Kanye claims to be a genius and that he attended the American Academy of Art and Chicago State University, both of which I have never heard of despite living in Chicago. Have they been approved? After only a few months, he reportedly dropped out of art school to enrol in college, where his mother was teaching English. Even he hurried out of there. It’s hard enough to be a student without having to deal with people who refuse to read books.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

