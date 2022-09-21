This article was last updated on September 21, 2022

Madonna is still on the prowl.

Madonna isn’t slacking off in her pursuit of a new love interest. She arrived at the Bowery Hotel afterparty for Don’t Worry Darling looking as stunning as ever. It’s worth noting that she’s adopted a new clubbing habit: slinging a little crossbody bag over her shoulder whenever she goes out the door. Whoever the mysterious black-clad man was that she departed with, he seemed to be just her type.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

