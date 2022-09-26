This article was last updated on September 26, 2022

Rihanna owes so much to Madonna.

Rihanna exudes an air of unwavering assurance as she leaves her New York City apartment for the night. And rightly so. At the tender age of 34, Rihanna has already become the second best-selling female musician of all time. Rihanna cites Madonna as her primary inspiration, and she is the first female artist to top the sales charts. Rihanna has said that she has modelled her career after Madonna’s, which has resulted in her becoming a billionaire. This means she has now beaten out Taylor Swift for the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. She’s made incredible strides after breaking up with Chris Brown.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

