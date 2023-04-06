This article was last updated on April 6, 2023

Donald Trump using fake mugshot to grift

Donald Trump had initially planned to profit from his own potential mugshot, anticipating that it would eventually be leaked and others would make money from it. To beat them to the punch, he intended to sell merchandise such as t-shirts, sweats, and mugs featuring his mugshot to raise funds for his campaign.

Despite the lack of an authentic mugshot, Trump‘s campaign store is already selling a fabricated mugshot t-shirt for $36, and plans to release a variety of other mugshot-themed merchandise. As expected, he is capitalizing on his indictment to raise funds.

