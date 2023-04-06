This article was last updated on April 6, 2023

Diddy pays Sting $5000 a day

Sean “Diddy” Combs owes a perpetual debt to Sting as he used a sample from the rocker’s 1983 single “Every Breath You Take” in his 1997 hit “I’ll Be Missing You.” In a recent tweet, Diddy disclosed that he pays $5,000 a day in royalties to Sting, expressing his gratitude and calling him “brother.” In an interview, Sting revealed that Diddy sought permission to use the sample after its release and that they are now good friends.

“I’ll Be Missing You” was a tribute to The Notorious B.I.G., and after its release, the track topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned Diddy several awards. Recently, Diddy and Faith Evans paid tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. on the 26th anniversary of his death, and Evans reflected on his legacy in a PEOPLE interview, describing him as a lovable and funny person. She also expressed that he would have released more albums and introduced new artists if he were alive today.

