This article was last updated on April 6, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

What is the effect of the Clippers’ victory over the Lakers on the Warriors’ position in the Western Conference playoffs?

Through no fault of their own, the Warriors slipped down to the sixth seed in the Western Conference standings on Wednesday night, following the Clippers’ victory over the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Previously holding the fifth seed, Golden State now shares the same record (42-38) with the Clippers, who hold the tiebreaker due to a superior record against Pacific Division opponents.

With only two games left to play, the Warriors must secure victories against the Sacramento Kings, currently the third seed in the playoffs, and the Portland Trail Blazers, to avoid the play-in tournament and clinch a top-six playoff seed. However, they hold a slim lead over the Lakers, and are just one-and-a-half and two games ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans and the Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.