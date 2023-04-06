Miguel Campos Moscoso Jay Javinal Jan Apostol arrested for robbery

This article was last updated on April 6, 2023
Miguel Campos Moscoso, Jay Javinal and Jan Apostol arrested for robbery
The Toronto Police Service would like to make the public aware of an arrest made in a Stabbing investigation.
On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 6 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing call in the York Boulevard and Keele Street area.
It is reported that:
- the victim was on York University campus when approached by three unknown males
- the three suspects demanded the victim hand over his jacket
- the three suspects then assaulted the victim
- the victim managed to flee from the suspects
- the victim then saw the suspects approach a second victim
- the suspects began assaulting the second victim
- the first victim then assisted to help the second victim
- the suspects then stabbed the first victim before fleeing
The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Miguel Campos Moscoso, 19, of Toronto, attended 31 Division to turn himself in. He was arrested and charged with:
- three counts of Assault
- three counts of Possession of a Weapon
- four counts of Assault with a Weapon
- Assault Cause Bodily Harm
- Robbery
He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Toronto North Court, 1000 Finch Avenue West, at 10 a.m., in room 306.
On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Jay Javinal, 20, of Toronto, attended 31 Division to turn himself in. He was arrested and charged with:
- two counts of Assault
- Robbery
He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Toronto North Court, 1000 Finch Avenue West, at 10 a.m., in room 306.
On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Jan Apostol, 18, of Toronto, attended 31 Division to turn himself in. He was arrested and charged with:
- two counts of Assault
- Robbery
He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Toronto North Court, 1000 Finch Avenue West, at 10 a.m., in room 306.
