Miguel Campos Moscoso Jay Javinal Jan Apostol arrested for robbery

This article was last updated on April 6, 2023

Miguel Campos Moscoso, Jay Javinal and Jan Apostol arrested for robbery

The Toronto Police Service would like to make the public aware of an arrest made in a Stabbing investigation.

On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 6 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing call in the York Boulevard and Keele Street area.

It is reported that:

the victim was on York University campus when approached by three unknown males

the three suspects demanded the victim hand over his jacket

the three suspects then assaulted the victim

the victim managed to flee from the suspects

the victim then saw the suspects approach a second victim

the suspects began assaulting the second victim

the first victim then assisted to help the second victim

the suspects then stabbed the first victim before fleeing

The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Miguel Campos Moscoso, 19, of Toronto, attended 31 Division to turn himself in. He was arrested and charged with:

three counts of Assault three counts of Possession of a Weapon four counts of Assault with a Weapon Assault Cause Bodily Harm Robbery

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Toronto North Court, 1000 Finch Avenue West, at 10 a.m., in room 306.

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Jay Javinal, 20, of Toronto, attended 31 Division to turn himself in. He was arrested and charged with:

two counts of Assault Robbery

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Toronto North Court, 1000 Finch Avenue West, at 10 a.m., in room 306.

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Jan Apostol, 18, of Toronto, attended 31 Division to turn himself in. He was arrested and charged with:

two counts of Assault Robbery

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Toronto North Court, 1000 Finch Avenue West, at 10 a.m., in room 306.

