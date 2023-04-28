Jada Pinkett Smith Intends to Keep Red Table Talk on the Air

This article was last updated on April 28, 2023

Background

Jada Pinkett Smith is heartbroken that her popular online series, Red Table Talk, was booted from Facebook Watch after their parent company decided to shut down their entire division of programming. The show featured Jada, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris discussing a wide range of topics, from mental health to relationships, and was a hit with viewers all over the world.

The Plan

Ideally, Jada would love to have Oprah Winfrey pick up the show for her network, OWN. She has already reached out to Oprah and the two are planning to meet for lunch in Montecito, where Oprah lives, to discuss working together.

Jada’s Statement

“Red Table Talk has been a game-changer for me. It has allowed me to show parts of myself that I have never shown before and to connect with people in ways that I never thought possible. I am so grateful for the platform that Facebook Watch gave me, but I’m not ready to say goodbye just yet. I truly believe that Oprah and I can work together to create something even more special.”

Facebook’s Response

A representative for Facebook Watch released a statement saying:

“We are incredibly proud of the three seasons of Red Table Talk that Jada, Willow and Adrienne filmed with us. They have been a huge part of our success and we are grateful for their partnership. However, after much consideration, we have decided to refocus our programming efforts and will be moving away from original shows produced for us.”

Future of Red Table Talk

While there is no official news yet on whether Oprah will be picking up the show, Jada remains determined to keep the Red Table Talk brand alive. She has expressed interest in seeking out alternative platforms for the show and is actively exploring her options.