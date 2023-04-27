This article was last updated on April 27, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Toronto man Dhrubo Hasan arrested for sexual assault

The Toronto Police Service is alerting the public to an arrest made in a Sexual Assault investigation.

It is alleged that:

a man assaulted, forcibly confined and sexually assaulted a woman on several occasions over the period of a year and a half

On Friday, April 21, 2023, Dhrubo Hasan, 29, of Toronto was arrested. He has been charged with:

Three counts of Sexual Assault Two counts of Fail to Comply Release Order Six counts of Assault Six counts of Assault by Choking Three counts of Mischief Under $5000 Two counts of Publish intimate image without consent Six counts of Assault Nine counts of Fail to Comply Assault with a Weapon Administer noxious substance Aggravated assault Threaten Death Three counts of Forcible confinement

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Toronto East Courts located at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East.

Police are concerned there may be more victims.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.