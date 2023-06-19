Lauren Sanchez is Taking No Chances with That Ring

This article was last updated on June 19, 2023

She's marrying one of the world's wealthiest men, but the 20 PLUS carat diamond engagement ring Lauren Sanchez is flaunting all over her European summer vacation is FAKE! Although Lauren and her fiancée Jeff Bezos travel with more security than a small nation, she's smart enough to keep her real ring safely stashed in a vault.

Lauren is well aware that even the wealthiest people have been robbed while vacationing in Europe (oil heiress Barbara Davis and Kim Kardashian are just two victims of jewel heists.) According to my source, Lauren had an exact duplicate of her ring created. Not only is she concerned about a jewel heist, but she doesn’t want to risk LOSING the ring in the ocean while she’s jumping off her yacht in the Mediterranean.

