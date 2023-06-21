Chris Pine Had a Makeover

This article was last updated on June 21, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Chris Pine’s Refined Look at the ZEGNA Luxury Menswear Show in Milan

Chris Pine turned up at the ZEGNA luxury menswear show in Milan along with Andrew Garfield and several handsome Italian actors – they were outside the location before the show started, posing for photos.

From Casual to Refined

Looks like Zegna offered them a deal they couldn’t refuse and they became walking ads for the label. It’s apparent that Chris had a total makeover because he never looked more refined. He is usually seen dashing around Los Feliz wearing baggy shorts or sweats with Birkenstocks, going to and from yoga classes, etc. Zegna not only dressed him but they blew out his hair and trimmed his usually scraggly beard. Those mint green linen pleated pants with the tan t-shirt make him look very Italian. Apparently the brown leather loafers hurt so he took them off.

Chris Pine’s Multi-Talented Career

Watch for Chris’s next film Poolman – he not only co-wrote it, he produced, directed, and stars in it!

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.