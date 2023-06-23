Kim Cattrall might get the last laugh

This article was last updated on June 23, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…As you know we were the first to tell you that despite all that infighting, Kim Cattrall was set to make a guest appearance on And Just Like That. Kim’s cameo in this season’s finale is expected to bring in HUGE ratings. If these predictions are correct, my source reveals Kim will likely be BACK in season 3! Cynthia Nixon’s character Miranda has moved to LA this season and films her scenes separately from the original cast. Kim could come back for a few more appearances with the explanation that her character lives outside of New York, so she would NOT have to film with the others. My source insists that if the ratings deliver, Kim could earn millions of dollars just to appear in a few episodes next season – and she’d never have to come in contact with her costars…

A Promising Guest Appearance

After weeks of speculation and controversy surrounding the return of the iconic series “Sex and the City,” it seems that Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, might have the last laugh. Despite reported feuds and disagreements between Cattrall and her former costars, it has been confirmed that she will be making a guest appearance in the finale of the show’s revival, “And Just Like That.”

The anticipation for Cattrall’s cameo has been building, with insiders predicting that it will bring in massive ratings for the show. If these predictions prove to be correct, it seems that Cattrall might even be making a more significant comeback in the anticipated season 3, generating huge financial gains while avoiding any contact with her former co-stars.

A Clever Plot Development

The current season of “And Just Like That” sees Cynthia Nixon’s character, Miranda Hobbes, relocating to Los Angeles. This narrative shift allows for the possibility of Cattrall’s character, Samantha, living outside of New York and only appearing in select episodes without having to film alongside the original cast. This creative decision seeks to address the reported tensions between Cattrall and the rest of the cast.

By using this plot development, the show’s producers can capitalize on Cattrall’s popularity and the audience’s nostalgia for her iconic character, while also avoiding potential on-set conflicts. This clever strategy not only serves as a way to maintain harmony within the production but also allows Cattrall to potentially earn millions of dollars for her guest appearances.

A Lucrative Opportunity

According to insiders, if the ratings for Cattrall’s guest appearance in the finale are exceptional, she stands a chance to secure an incredibly lucrative deal for the show’s third season. With the possibility of earning millions of dollars for just a few episodes, Cattrall could have the last laugh in her alleged disputes with her former co-stars.

Not only would this financial opportunity be a substantial win for Cattrall, but it would also demonstrate her continued relevance and popularity among viewers. It would be a testament to her enduring appeal and the impact she made with her iconic portrayal of Samantha Jones.

Additionally, this arrangement would allow Cattrall to maintain her distance from any potential conflicts or tension on the set. By appearing in episodes where she doesn’t have to interact with her former co-stars, she can focus solely on her performance and deliver extraordinary moments for her character.

Conclusion

As the highly-anticipated finale of “And Just Like That” approaches, all eyes are on Kim Cattrall and her guest appearance. With the likelihood of a return in season 3 and the potential to earn millions of dollars while avoiding contact with her former co-stars, it seems that Cattrall might have the last laugh in this ongoing saga.

This unique opportunity allows Cattrall to showcase her talent, appease her fans, and solidify her place in television history. Ultimately, it is a win-win situation as the show’s producers benefit from the increased ratings and viewership while Cattrall secures a significant financial gain and maintains her autonomy on set.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.