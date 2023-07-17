Oprah Winfrey Has Designs on Las Vegas

This article was last updated on July 17, 2023

Will Oprah Winfrey be the next celebrity to move to Las Vegas? Oprah is NOT ditching her Montecito, California home, but she IS thinking about purchasing a $15 million mansion in The Summit, the posh planned community that many other LA celebrities now call home. The reason? NO STATE INCOME TAX. Oprah could save MILLIONS each year if she makes Las Vegas her permanent residence. She travels a lot as it is, so it wouldn't be too hard for her to spend a majority of her time in Las Vegas. Another reason she's considering the move – she's in secret talks to take up residence at one of the resort casinos with a plan is to launch a show called An Evening with Oprah. She'll entertain her audience with stories of her long career as a TV host as well as welcome the a rotating surprise celebrity guest to perform…

The Attraction of Las Vegas

Las Vegas has always been a magnet for celebrities, and now Oprah Winfrey is considering making it her permanent residence. The allure of no state income tax is a major factor in her decision. By moving to Vegas, Oprah could save millions of dollars each year. The city also offers a luxurious lifestyle, with posh communities like The Summit that are already home to many other LA celebrities.

A $15 Million Mansion in The Summit

Oprah Winfrey has set her sights on a $15 million mansion in The Summit, a planned community known for its exclusivity and high-end amenities. This luxurious property would provide Oprah with a stunning residence in Las Vegas, complete with all the features and amenities she could desire.

No State Income Tax Savings

One of the main reasons Oprah is considering the move to Las Vegas is the absence of state income tax. By establishing residency in Nevada, Oprah could save millions of dollars each year in taxes. This financial advantage, combined with the city’s vibrant and dynamic lifestyle, makes Vegas an appealing choice for the media mogul.

An Evening with Oprah

In addition to the attractive financial benefits, Oprah Winfrey has another reason for considering Las Vegas as her new home. She is currently in secret talks to take up residence at one of the resort casinos and launch a show called “An Evening with Oprah”. This show would allow Oprah to entertain her audience with stories from her long career as a TV host. She also plans to welcome rotating surprise celebrity guests who will perform alongside her.

Entertaining Audiences with Stories

Oprah Winfrey’s show, “An Evening with Oprah,” aims to captivate audiences with captivating stories from her illustrious career as a TV host. From her humble beginnings to her rise to fame, Oprah will take her audience on a mesmerizing journey through her life, sharing insights and experiences that have shaped her into the influential figure she is today.

Surprise Celebrity Guests

One of the unique elements of “An Evening with Oprah” will be the inclusion of rotating surprise celebrity guests. These guests will join Oprah on stage to perform and entertain the crowd. Their identities will be kept secret until they make their appearance, adding an element of excitement and anticipation to each show.

A Life in Las Vegas

While Oprah Winfrey will not be abandoning her Montecito, California home, she is considering dividing her time between the two locations. Given her frequent travel schedule, spending a significant amount of time in Las Vegas would not be a challenge for her. Las Vegas offers a vibrant and diverse entertainment scene, making it an ideal place for Oprah to establish herself as a prominent figure in the city’s entertainment industry.

A Luxurious Lifestyle

Living in Las Vegas means enjoying a luxurious lifestyle. With a multitude of high-end restaurants, world-class entertainment, and exclusive shopping experiences, the city offers everything Oprah could desire. The Summit, in particular, is known for its opulent homes and upscale amenities, ensuring that Oprah would have access to the finest luxuries Las Vegas has to offer.

Exploring New Opportunities

By considering a move to Las Vegas, Oprah Winfrey is demonstrating her openness to new opportunities. The city’s vibrant entertainment industry provides her with endless possibilities for collaborations and partnerships. Whether through her show, “An Evening with Oprah,” or other ventures, Las Vegas has the potential to become a new chapter in Oprah’s illustrious career.

