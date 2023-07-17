Call of Duty Continues to Appear on PlayStation

This article was last updated on July 17, 2023

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Good news for PlayStation players

The popular game Call of Duty can continue to be played on PlayStation, even after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Microsoft and Sony, the manufacturer of PlayStation, have signed an agreement on this, says Microsoft Xbox CEO Phil Spencer on Twitter.

Concerns put to rest

Since it became clear that Microsoft game publisher Activision wants to take over Blizzard, Sony and PlayStation players feared that the games would only be released on Xbox. Sony strongly opposed the possible takeover. Microsoft promised several times that this would not happen. With the agreement, those concerns have officially come to an end for the time being. It is not yet clear how long the agreement will last.

Nintendo also on board

Nintendo already signed an agreement with Microsoft in December. It was laid down that the Call of Duty games will also be published for Nintendo game consoles for the next ten years.

US court documents reveal the value of Call of Duty

Documents accidentally released by a US court last week provide a glimpse into the value of Call of Duty for PlayStation. The information was only partially redacted, allowing some figures to be deciphered.

In the United States, the PlayStation game generated $800 million in 2021, while worldwide it reached $1.5 billion in revenue. When including in-game purchases and subscriptions, Call of Duty PlayStation grossed approximately $15.9 billion or possibly $13.9 billion, based on the partially obscured numbers.

Largest acquisition in gaming history

In addition to Call of Duty, Activision Blizzard also produces popular games like World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and Candy Crush. The proposed acquisition, announced at the beginning of 2022, has a value of approximately 60 billion euros, making it the largest acquisition in the gaming industry.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.