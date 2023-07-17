Myrthe Schoot Retires After 14 Years

This article was last updated on July 17, 2023

Myrthe Schoot, a prominent volleyball player, has announced her retirement from the sport after a successful career spanning fourteen years and 387 international matches.

The Dutch volleyball association Nevobo confirmed Schoot’s decision on Monday. The 34-year-old libero from Winterwijk expressed that the physical and emotional demands of top-level sports have become increasingly challenging for her in recent times.

Schoot made her debut for the Dutch national team in 2009 and went on to represent her country in an impressive 387 international matches. Reflecting on her career, she said, “Top-level sports require tremendous dedication and single-mindedness. However, I have reached a point where new opportunities in my personal life have emerged, and I have made significant strides in my social development.”

Throughout her career, Schoot achieved several accolades, including three silver medals at the European Championships in 2009, 2015, and 2017. She was also a member of the Dutch Olympic team that narrowly missed out on medals in 2016 with a fourth-place finish in Rio de Janeiro. In addition, the Netherlands secured a fourth-place finish at the 2018 World Cup. Schoot played her final international match at the 2022 World Cup held in her home country.

Looking back, Schoot fondly recalled her childhood dream of becoming a top volleyball player. She said, “At the age of twelve, I had a dream: to become a top volleyball player. Despite my parents’ concerns about my ambitious goals and the sacrifices required, I managed to realize my Olympic dream. Stepping into the Rio Olympic Village felt like a childhood dream come true.”

Experienced Players Leaving the Dutch National Team

Schoot’s retirement adds to the list of experienced players departing from the Dutch national team ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. Lonneke Slöetjes, Maret Grothues, Yvon Beliën, and Robin de Kruijf have already indicated that they will no longer be available for the team. Team captain Anne Buijs has also decided to take a break in this crucial year when the team has a chance to earn an Olympic ticket.

The European Championships are scheduled for August and September, with the Netherlands aiming to secure qualification for the 2024 Games in September through the Olympic qualifying tournament (OKT). Alternatively, the team’s position in the world ranking may also be sufficient for an Olympic ticket.

Qualification Process for the Olympic Games

A total of twelve countries will be allowed to participate in the Olympic Games, with France being granted a spot as the host nation. The remaining qualifying spots will be determined through the Olympic qualifying tournament (OKT) and the world ranking.

The OKT consists of three groups, each comprising eight countries. The top two teams from each group will earn an Olympic ticket. The remaining five spots will be allocated based on the world ranking, which will be determined in June 2024, following the conclusion of the Nations League group stage.

Initially, priority will be given to high-ranking countries from continents that have not yet secured qualification. If all continents are represented, the highest-ranked countries will receive the remaining tickets. Currently, the Netherlands holds the twelfth position in the world ranking.

