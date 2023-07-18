Ivanka Trump’s Mother Ivana Called the Shots

This article was last updated on July 18, 2023

While rummaging, we came across a portfolio called Model Management Women 1996, Greene St, NYC. It contained photos of all the available models from the Model Agency. Some of the models were well-known – like Elle Macpherson, Naomi Campbell, and Carla Bruni. We were surprised to see Ivanka Trump on the roster – she was only 15 years old in 1996. According to her stats, she was a petite 5'7″ then- now she's 5'11." Back in the 90's, her parents encouraged her modeling career, but mom Ivana INSISTED she finish her education with a bachelor's degree no matter what. She did.

The Early Modeling Days of Ivanka Trump

Many people are familiar with Ivanka Trump as a successful businesswoman and advisor to her father, former U.S. President Donald Trump. However, not many know about her early days in the modeling industry.

A Surprising Discovery

Recently, a portfolio from the Model Management Women agency in New York City was found during a rummage. This portfolio, dating back to 1996, featured photos of various models, including renowned names like Elle Macpherson, Naomi Campbell, and Carla Bruni. What surprised many was the presence of a young Ivanka Trump in the roster. At the age of 15, Ivanka had already caught the attention of the fashion industry.

Height and Education

According to the portfolio, Ivanka Trump was listed as a petite 5’7″ in 1996. Today, she stands at an impressive 5’11”. During her teenage years, Ivanka’s parents, especially her mother Ivana, played a significant role in supporting her modeling career. However, Ivana was adamant that Ivanka complete her education and obtain a bachelor’s degree.

Ivanka Trump followed her mother’s advice and ensured she balanced her modeling pursuits with her studies. Despite the temptations and glamour of the fashion world, Ivanka understood the importance of education and the long-term benefits it could bring to her life.

The Influence of Ivana Trump

Ivana Trump, a former fashion model herself, understood the industry’s challenges and the potential pitfalls that could come with it. She had seen the highs and lows of the fashion world and wanted to ensure her daughter had a balanced approach.

The Importance of Education

Ivana firmly believed that education was the foundation for long-term success and stability. She knew that a modeling career could be short-lived and unpredictable, and wanted Ivanka to have a solid educational background as a backup plan.

By encouraging Ivanka to finish her education, Ivana instilled in her daughter a sense of independence, resilience, and the ability to adapt to different situations. Ivanka took this advice to heart and pursued her studies alongside her modeling gigs.

Achieving Balance

Ivanka Trump’s ability to balance her modeling career and education highlights her determination and strong work ethic. While many aspiring models might have been tempted to drop out of school and fully embrace the glamour of the fashion industry, Ivanka understood the importance of having a backup plan.

Her commitment to her education paid off when she graduated with a bachelor’s degree. This accomplishment not only brought her joy and fulfillment but also reassured her parents that she had a solid foundation to pursue her dreams and aspirations.

The Path to Success

Ivanka Trump’s modeling career may have been short-lived, but it played a significant role in shaping her future endeavors. The experience she gained in the industry, combined with her education and the values instilled by her parents, provided her with a unique perspective and set of skills.

Building a Brand

After graduating, Ivanka Trump moved on from modeling and ventured into the world of business. Drawing from her experiences in the fashion industry, she launched her own fashion brand and later expanded her interests to various sectors, including real estate and entrepreneurship.

Ivanka’s ability to navigate different industries, make strategic decisions, and connect with people can be attributed, in part, to the lessons she learned during her modeling days and the guidance of her mother Ivana.

In Conclusion

Ivanka Trump’s foray into the modeling industry at a young age was not just a result of her own ambition but also influenced by her parents’ support. While her parents encouraged her modeling career, it was her mother Ivana who emphasized the importance of education and laid the foundation for Ivanka’s future success.

Ivanka’s decision to prioritize education over a full-time modeling career demonstrates her maturity and understanding of the long-term benefits of a well-rounded education. Today, as a successful businesswoman and public figure, she continues to inspire others to pursue their dreams while ensuring they have a solid foundation to fall back on.

