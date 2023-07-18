Was That Paris Jackson Who Just Walked By?

This article was last updated on July 18, 2023

She's been compared to Kurt Cobain with her grunge fashion, but Paris Jackson, 25, probably makes more money as a model than she does from her music so far. Despite her fame, she's able to walk around Melrose Avenue and browse at the Fairfax flea market alone and unrecognized. And she has lost a LOT of weight. Of course she brought her service dog Koa with her and he has a sign on his harness that says DO NOT PET, so we're guessing she feels quite safe. Just looking at her, you'd never guess she was worth a hundred million dollars. Smart girl.

The Rise of Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, has been making a name for herself in the fashion industry. With her unique grunge fashion style, she has been compared to the iconic Kurt Cobain. While her music career is still evolving, it seems like her modeling career is already bringing in a significant amount of money.

Despite her fame, Paris is able to enjoy some anonymity as she walks around Melrose Avenue and explores the Fairfax flea market. It is refreshing to see a celebrity who can blend into the crowd and have a normal shopping experience. Paris is often accompanied by her service dog, Koa, who wears a sign on his harness that politely asks people not to pet him. This allows Paris to feel safe and enjoy her time out and about.

A New Look

One noticeable change in Paris Jackson is her significant weight loss. She appears to have shed a significant amount of weight and looks stunning. This new look has sparked admiration and awe among her fans. Despite her substantial wealth, Paris maintains a down-to-earth attitude and her appearance does not give away her financial status.

Paris Jackson’s net worth is estimated to be around a hundred million dollars. This is a remarkable achievement at such a young age. It is evident that Paris is not solely relying on her family’s legacy but is creating a successful path of her own.

Paris Jackson’s Modeling Career

Paris Jackson’s entrance into the modeling industry has been met with praise and recognition. With her unique fashion sense and striking features, she has quickly become a sought-after model. Many fashion brands have taken notice of her talent and have enlisted her for various campaigns and runway shows.

It is no surprise that Paris Jackson is making more money from modeling than she is from her music career at this point. Her presence on the catwalk and in fashion magazines has significantly contributed to her growing net worth. Paris has proven herself as a successful and versatile model, and it will be interesting to see where her career takes her in the future.

A Promising Future

At only 25 years old, Paris Jackson has already achieved a level of success that many can only dream of. With her talent, determination, and unique style, she has quickly become a rising star in the fashion industry. Paris has the potential to become a fashion icon and redefine the norms of the industry.

Although her music career is still in its early stages, Paris has shown that she has the potential to excel in multiple creative fields. Her ability to effortlessly transition between modeling and music is a testament to her versatility as an artist.

In Conclusion

Paris Jackson continues to make waves in the fashion industry with her grunge fashion style and unique presence. While she may not be as recognizable as her famous father, she has carved out a successful career of her own. With her rising net worth and promising future, Paris Jackson is definitely a name to watch in the entertainment world.

