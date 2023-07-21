This article was last updated on July 21, 2023

Missing in Action: Danny Masterson

Strikes by the Writer’s Guild and SAG/AFTRA affected this year’s San Diego Comic-con and many of the events were canceled. Among them was the panel for That 70’s Show because actors could not participate. However, there was a display for the planned 25th anniversary of the show that could still be seen outside the hall. According to The Underground Bunker, the photo featured the entire cast except for Danny Masterson. He had been erased. No doubt because despite Scientology’s extreme efforts to protect him, he was convicted of two counts of forcible rape and he faces 30 years to life in prison. On September 7, he will be sentenced by the female judge. For now, he is living at Men’s Central Jail in LA.

The Erasure of Danny Masterson

Danny Masterson, who rose to fame for his role as Steven Hyde in the popular sitcom That 70’s Show, has been the subject of controversy and legal battles in recent years. While strikes by the Writer’s Guild and SAG/AFTRA resulted in the cancellation of several events at this year’s San Diego Comic-con, one notable absence was the panel for That 70’s Show.

According to The Underground Bunker, a photo featured the entire cast of the show, except for Masterson. This omission comes as no surprise, considering his conviction on two counts of forcible rape. Masterson, who has been associated with the Church of Scientology, faced extreme efforts from the organization to protect him throughout the legal proceedings.

A Conviction in the Making

In recent years, Danny Masterson has faced serious allegations of sexual assault. However, it was not until this year that justice was served. On August 9, 2021, he was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape by a Los Angeles jury. The charges stemmed from incidents that occurred in 2003 and 2004.

The conviction marks a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement, as it represents a successful legal outcome against a high-profile figure accused of sexual assault. Despite Masterson’s status as a television actor, the evidence presented in court ultimately led to his guilt being proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Facing the Consequences

Danny Masterson is set to be sentenced on September 7, 2021, by a female judge. The charges he has been convicted of carry a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison. If the maximum sentence is imposed, Masterson could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Currently, Masterson is being held at Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles. His time behind bars serves as a reckoning for the crimes he committed and stands as a reminder that no one is above the law, regardless of their fame or connections.

The Impact on That 70’s Show

The erasure of Danny Masterson from the 25th anniversary display of That 70’s Show speaks volumes about the consequences of his actions. While the show was a popular and beloved sitcom during its run, the controversy surrounding Masterson has cast a shadow over its legacy.

With the cancellation of the panel at San Diego Comic-con, fans were deprived of the opportunity to see the entire cast together. Masterson’s absence serves as a reminder of the serious nature of the crimes he has been convicted of. The decision to exclude him from the display signifies a collective effort to distance the show from his actions and send a message of support to the victims.

A Landmark Moment

The conviction of Danny Masterson is a significant moment in the ongoing fight against sexual assault. It serves as a reminder that the power dynamics and privilege that often shield perpetrators from consequences are being dismantled.

As the #MeToo movement continues to gain momentum, survivors are finding their voices and the legal system is becoming more responsive to their experiences. The conviction of a high-profile figure like Masterson sends a powerful message that no one is above the law, regardless of their fame or influence.

The Road Ahead

As Danny Masterson awaits his sentencing, the focus now shifts to the survivors of his crimes. Their journeys to healing and justice have been long and difficult, but their courage in coming forward has paved the way for accountability.

The conviction of Masterson may serve as a catalyst for a broader conversation about the entertainment industry’s handling of allegations of sexual assault. It highlights the need for systemic change and underscores the importance of believing survivors and supporting them throughout the legal process.