British King Charles and family receive 40 million euros

This article was last updated on July 21, 2023

The British royal family is set to see a significant increase in their allowance, with their income expected to rise from nearly 100 million euros to 144 million euros by 2025, thanks to the substantial profits from their crown domains.

The UK government has published figures showing that the income of the British royal family is directly linked to the profit of their real estate portfolio. The crown domains, which include companies and wind farms spread across the United Kingdom, generate income that the royal family can benefit from. A portion of this income is also allocated to the state for infrastructure improvement.

Although the recent reduction in the percentage of income from 25 percent to 12 percent may suggest that King Charles and his family will earn less, the crown domains have in fact generated a record turnover, resulting in a significant increase in the royal family’s earnings.

This business model has faced criticism in the past, with some accusing it of being deceitful. Anti-monarchists argue that the profit from the crown domains should be abolished altogether.

Charles previously expressed his desire to downsize the monarchy

The Guardian reached out to Buckingham Palace and the Treasury, both of whom do not dispute the expectation of a substantial increase in government subsidy in the coming years. They have highlighted that the basic allowance will remain the same and is likely to decrease from 2027. The additional increase in allowance will be used for the renovation of Buckingham Palace.

Previously, King Charles expressed his intention to bring about a significant change in the royal family, aiming to downsize it and save more money. Although no specific details have been announced, his plan is expected to introduce a breath of fresh air into the monarchy.

