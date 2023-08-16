This article was last updated on August 16, 2023

Liev Schreiber couldn't be happier – after seven years of dating and a recent quiet marriage, he and Taylor Neisen are expecting a baby. Schreiber, known for his roles in films such as "Ray Donovan" and "Spotlight," was previously in a long-term relationship with Naomi Watts for ten years. Despite their non-traditional approach to their relationship, Schreiber and Watts had two children together.

A Non-Traditional Relationship

Throughout their years together, Schreiber and Watts chose to have what they called a “modern relationship.” This meant that they never got married, instead opting to maintain a committed partnership without the legalities. Their decision seemed to work for them as a couple.

A Peaceful Separation

In 2016, after a decade together, Schreiber and Watts decided to part ways. However, due to the lack of a legal marriage, their separation was amicable and free of a messy divorce process. Despite ending their romantic relationship, they were determined to maintain a close friendship and co-parent their children. Their commitment to raising their kids together demonstrated their maturity and deep respect for each other.

Choosing the Old-Fashioned Way

Interestingly enough, both Schreiber and Watts deviated from their “modern relationship” approach when it came to their current partners. Schreiber took the traditional route and married Taylor Neisen, while Watts found love with Billy Crudup. The decision to marry their respective partners highlighted a shift towards a more traditional and old-fashioned approach to relationships. It seems that the allure of a legal commitment and formal union was ultimately more appealing to both actors.

The Joy of Expecting

Now, Schreiber and Neisen are overjoyed to announce that they are expecting a baby. After several years of dating and a quiet marriage, their journey into parenthood has begun. The couple is excited to embark on this new chapter in their lives and navigate the joys and challenges of raising a child together.

A Return to Tradition

Once considered an unconventional approach, the idea of a non-marital long-term partnership has gradually lost its appeal to some couples in the entertainment industry. Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen’s decision to marry showcases a return to tradition and a rejection of the “modern relationship” trend that Schreiber and Watts previously embraced.

Finding Happiness

While personal choices and relationship dynamics can vary widely, it is evident that Liev Schreiber found happiness in taking the old-fashioned path with Taylor Neisen. This joyous occasion of expecting a child serves as a reminder that love and commitment can be found in manifold ways.

Congratulations to Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen as they embark on this new and exciting chapter in their lives!

