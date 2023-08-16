England reaches historic Fifa World Cup final

This article was last updated on August 16, 2023

Wiegman plunges Australia into mourning with England and reaches historic World Cup final

Sarina Wiegman delivered a historic performance with England on Wednesday by reaching the World Cup final, a first for the ‘Lionesses’. The team of the Dutch national coach got host country Australia on its knees in the semi-final: 3-1.

Ella Toone broke the Sydney spell after 36 minutes to take England 1–0 at halftime. Almost out of nowhere, Sam Kerr equalized with a wonderful goal in the 63rd minute, but the European champion hit back through Lauren Hemp.

The 23-year-old attacker from Manchester City made it 2-1 twenty minutes before the end, after which Alessia Russo shattered Australia’s World Cup dream with the third English goal.

In Sunday’s final, England awaits a duel with Spain, Sweden on Tuesday with 2-1 defeated. Wiegman is the first national coach to reach the World Cup final with two different countries, including the global men’s final tournaments. Four years ago, the team from The Hague lost to the United States in the final battle with the Netherlands.

Australia comes back nicely, but still loses

Kerr was at the kick-off for Australia for the first time this World Cup. The star player, who suffered an injury just before the tournament, was rarely used in the first half, mainly due to England’s excellent defensive organization.

As expected, Australia folded back: the host country left the initiative to the ‘Lionesses’, who could have taken the lead through Georgia Stanway in the ninth minute. The attacking midfielder missed after a good run face to face with keeper Mackenzie Arnold. In the 36th minute it was hit. Toone hit the target after excellent preparatory work by Russo in the small space.

There seemed to be no problem for England after that, but after 63 minutes it was suddenly equal. After England lost the ball, Kerr got the ball. The Chelsea striker seemed to be able to walk on for a while, but decided to lash out instead. Her shot hit the top corner of the goal, much to the delight of the crowd.

England increased the pressure and that quickly led to a new lead. The Australian defense completely misjudged a long ball from Millie Bright, after which Hemp was quick to score the 2-1.

Australia then used an ‘all-or-nothing’ tactic, with Kerr in particular leaving some nice opportunities unused. Just before time, Russo passed the verdict on the host country by striking after a counter: 3-1.

Wiegman sees suspended James return

The final between England and Spain starts on Sunday at 12:00 Dutch time and is finished in Sydney. For Australia, the battle for bronze with Sweden awaits on Saturday.

The World Cup winner follows in the footsteps of the United States, the world champion of 2015 and 2019. The US was already eliminated in the eighth finals this year by a lost penalty shootout against Sweden.

Wiegman can again appeal to strong holder Lauren James against Spain, who will play for two matches was suspended because of her red card in the round of 16 against Nigeria.

