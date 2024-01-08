Kanye’s Controversial Link with Bianca Censori

This article was last updated on January 8, 2024

Controversy Surrounding Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Is egotistical Kanye West simply USING his scantily clad wife Bianca Censori to get even with his ex Kim Kardashian for divorcing him? Bianca is basically a younger and even more attractive version of Kim, and THAT must rub Kim the wrong way.

Bianca is far more educated than Kim (who is still struggling to earn a law degree) – she has a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Melbourne. AND perhaps, most importantly, Bianca seems to be WAY more cooperative than Kim. Bianca has been traipsing around various countries with Kanye while wearing insanely skimpy nearly nude outfits that he masterminds. Bianca has cut off her long dark hair and bleached it blonde. She seems to have lost her identity and become a puppet.

The Influence on North West and Concerns of Friends

How Bianca is influencing North West remains to be seen. So far, Bianca has not been listening to her worried friends who don’t like what they see.