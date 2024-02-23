Raquel Leviss: A Vanderpump comeback?

This article was last updated on February 23, 2024

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…Reality TV fanatics and Vanderpump Rules followers may buzz with curiosity about this latest development. The reality show, helmed by Lisa Vanderpump, hit a new high with its Scandoval season’s record ratings. And now, all eyes are on Raquel Leviss.

Raquel Leviss: A Vanderpump Rules favorite?

Despite the show garnering impressive ratings, Raquel Leviss remains a conspicuous absentee from the current season. Instead of returning to the drama-filled life of Vanderpump Rules for another season, she has chosen to reinvent herself under the radar, off the reality television cameras.

Andy Cohen, a reality television executive at Bravo, however, has a different wishlist.

Andy Cohen’s Grand Offer

The reality TV aficionado is trying to coax Raquel back into the Vanderpump Rules orbit while offering an incentive hard to ignore. Andy wants her to make a comeback in the season’s reunion show, giving fans an insight into her life post-affair.

An inside source reveals that Andy has offered Raquel a tempting six-figure deal to make this challenging return. But there’s more. She’s been provided the freedom to film her segment without any involvement from her former co-stars, a move to allow her greater comfort and ease while narrating her side of the story. As Leviss faces challenges with sustaining her income after her departure from the show, our source predicts she might consider this offer.

The Speculation Heats Up

While the drama continues to brew behind the scenes, fans around the world are eagerly anticipating Raquel’s decision. Serious followers are wondering if the lure of six figures and the opportunity for a solo segment will seal the deal for her return.

The reality TV world waits with baited breath for the reunion show. Will Raquel Leviss return to the Vanderpump fold? Or, will she continue on her chosen path, secure in her decision to stay away?

This potential comeback has all the elements of a great television moment – high stakes, emotional reveals and a surprising comeback. Now it remains to be seen whether the drama will play out on the Vanderpump Rules reunion stage or remain an exciting “what if” in the viewers’ imaginations. Andy Cohen’s ambitious plan to bring Raquel Leviss back has indeed added an unexpected twist to the Vanderpump narrative.

