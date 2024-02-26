Verstappen and de Groot: Laureus Awards 2023 Nominees

This article was last updated on February 26, 2024

Two Stars Rising in the Laureus Awards

Max Verstappen and Diede de Groot, both Dutch sports figures renowned in their respective fields of Formula 1 racing and wheelchair tennis, have made significant waves in international sports anticipation of the annual Laureus Awards, often referred to as the Oscars of the sports industry. The highly anticipated award ceremony will take place in Madrid on April 22, where both contestants will face international contenders for the coveted silver statue.

Max Verstappen: Driving Towards Sportsman of the Year

In the arena of Formula 1 racing, 26-year-old Max Verstappen is a familiar name. Coming off his third world championship win last season, he now contends for the prestigious title of Sportsman of the Year. Verstappen, an instrumental member of the Red Bull Formula 1 team, is also in the running for Team of the Year, solidifying the group’s critical presence in the sport. Verstappen’s record-breaking run in 2022 marked him as the first Dutchman to clinch the illustrious Laureus Award.

Diede de Groot: Grand Slam Champion in the Athletes with Disabilities Category

In parallel, Diede de Groot stands out in the sphere of tennis, especially after her sweeping victory in all of the Grand Slam tournaments held in 2023. Her achievements led to her nomination in the category designated for athletes with disabilities. Despite prior nominations, the coveted statue has remained elusive for de Groot, emphasizing the significance of this year’s opportunity.

Legendary Contenders: Facing the Icons of Sports

This year’s Laureus nominee roster ensures a fascinating blend of established and emerging talent. Last year’s laureates, Lionel Messi and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, renowned in football and sprinting respectively, join Verstappen and de Groot as nominees in their categories. Other potential award recipients entail the likes of tennis prodigy Novak Djokovic, Mondo Duplantis in pole vaulting, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, and the promising sprinter Noah Lyles. The women’s category shows no less tenacity, with six nominees standing out, including Aitana Bonmatí from football, athletes Shericka Jackson, Faith Kipyegon, and Sha’Carri Richardson, skier Mikaela Shiffrin, and tennis professional Iga Swiatek.

A History in Sports Excellence

Since 2000, the Laureus Awards have honoured luminaries in the world of sport. The inaugural statues were received by none other than golf titan Tiger Woods and accomplished athlete Marion Jones. However, Jones later had to surrender the award following her doping scandal. The Laureus Award still carries a distinguished legacy, largely embodied by record-five-times laureate, Roger Federer. With exceptionally talented sportsmen like Max Verstappen and Diede de Groot vying for the ultimate recognition, the 2023 Laureus Awards is an event imbued with the exhilarating spirit of sport.

