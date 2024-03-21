This article was last updated on March 21, 2024

An Uprising Trend in the Media World

Avid readers and followers of the news world, here’s an intriguing revelation for you! It seems like the acclaimed websiteTMZ is not the only platform that has been appropriating the stories we initially broke to the world. Interestingly another widely regarded magazine, People magazine, has recently joined the list too! (Refer to the link dispensed herein).

The Scoop that stirred Controversy

Carving back to the timelines of March 18th, it was us who first unfurled the surprising news about Prince Harry. It was none other than our platform that unveiled the perplexing truth about how Prince Harry was completely oblivious to the medical condition of his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

When the Original Story was Claimed

Isn’t it surprising to learn about such incidents where renowned platforms claim the story as their own? Today, People Magazine decided to run this exact story, taking ownership of it. They conveniently overlooked the fact that story originally belonged to us and was first published on our platform weeks ago.

A coincidence you may wonder? Not quite. We can’t help but flaunt a little, as this is our second “We told you so” in a single day. Consequently, it impels us to reinforce the authenticity, originality, and accuracy of the news that we deliver to our audience.

