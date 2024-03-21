Incendiary Attack on Israeli Embassy in The Hague

This article was last updated on March 21, 2024

A Severe Incident at the Israeli Embassy

In a shocking incident, a fiery object was hurled in the direction of the Israeli embassy located in The Hague which led to the immediate securement of the area by authorities. The local police confirmed this sobering information with a public statement released via Twitter. A suspect was subsequently apprehended and is currently being held in custody. The adjacent street was promptly shut down for both traffic direction.

The Suspect and a Mysterious Bag

Police also located a suspicious bag in the vicinity of where the suspect was captured. Images provided by witnesses depict law enforcement officials removing said bag from the scene to be evaluated further. Authorities are currently conducting a thorough probe into whether there are any associations between the accused and the bag.

A Thorough Examination of the Surrounding Premises

The police have embarked on a comprehensive investigation of the environment around the Israeli embassy as well. According to reports, the original incident occurred around 10.50 am when the flaming object was launched from the direction of Johan de Wittlaan, the exact location of the embassy. Fortunately, no injuries were incurred, however, the building itself suffered minor damage. The embassy area has since been cordened off for further inspection.

Authorities Rush into Action

While noting that there is no imminent danger, the police could not immediately confirm whether the embassy staff has been evacuated or if employees remained secured in the building during the incident. Broadcasting West has reported a substantial law enforcement presence within the site, including officers outfitted in heavy armor and bulletproof vests. Additionally, explosives experts have also been deployed.

‘Absolutely No Tolerance for Such Acts’

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the Israeli embassy released an official statement, asserting, “This shocking event on Dutch soil is completely unacceptable. It is a glaring manifestation of the dangerous ripple effects of escalating hatred and instigation. Such bigoted acts demand sheer intolerance.” The embassy also expressed its faith in the authority’s capabilities to implement “all possible measures” to prevent such incidents from recurring and to ensure ongoing safety.

A Long-Standing Scenario

It’s important to mention that the Israeli embassy had been on guard for an extended period owing to a “significant threat”, as reported previously by Mayor Van Zanen. Black screens were already installed on the embassy premises for increased security, and an emergency order was put into effect. Despite some vehicles being allowed to pass by from February, the black screen security measure remained in place.

