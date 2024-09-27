This article was last updated on September 27, 2024

Harry Potter and Downton Abbey actress Maggie Smith (89) has died

Actress Maggie Smith, known for her roles in the Harry Potter films and the Downton Abbey series, has died at the age of 89. Her sons have announced the death of their mother.

A statement from her sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27 September. She was very much in love with her privacy and was with her friends and family at the end. She leaves behind two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their special mother and grandmother.”

Smith is best known to the general public for her role as Professor McGonagall in the film adaptations of Harry Potter and as Lady Violet in Downton Abbey.

Before that, she had already built up an enormous track record in theater and films. In 1965 she received her first Oscar nomination and in 1970 and 1979 she received the gold statue.

Her sons thank the staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital “for their care and continued kindness during her final days.” They also address the public: “We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

