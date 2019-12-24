Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap to celebrate Christmas and New Year in US

Ayushmann Khurrana has had an incredible year. He delivered three back to back hits with Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala and is currently on a dream run at the box office with seven back to back hits! Ayushmann has single-handedly delivered close to Rs. 500 crore globally with his 3 films this year and shot for three different films along with shooting for 20 brands and also promoting his film releases. He and his family definitely need a much-deserved break and Ayushmann has decided to whisk his family away to the US for the New Year!

“Ayushmann and Tahira are on holiday mode along with their kids. It has been a hectic year for Ayushmann and he definitely wanted to unwind. He has hardly found any time this year to be with this family and he wanted to spend quality time with them. Ayushmann, Tahira and their kids will be traveling to the US for Christmas and New Year. Their vacation starts on the 24th of December and they will return to India on the 5th of January,” reveals a source close to the family.

The informer adds, “Ayushmann is going to be completely cut off from the world and he is looking to soak in some alone time with his wife and kids. He needs to recharge his batteries and wants his family to have the best time. Lots of activities have been planned around their kids so it’s going to be an active holiday for the Khurrana’s! Next year is looking incredible hectic for Ayushmann again with releases (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Gulabo Sitabo) and shoots (at-least 2 new films and shooting for all his 20 brands) and the family wants to spend as much quality time together as possible.”

