Anil Kapoor reveals what it takes to look as young as him

The one actor in Bollywood who's ageing like fine wine, celebrates his 63rd birthday today. Anil Kapoor doesn't look anywhere close to what his actual age is, and he is happy to be constantly showered with the same compliment. In a conversation with a leading publication, he opened up on how he still looks much younger than his real age.

The actor stated that his ageless look didn't come easy, and that he needed to work towards it every morning. Well, we do see his videos of taking a solid run often, don't we! He further added that not just fitness but every sphere of life including his personal relationships demands time and attention.

Given that his birthday falls on the Christmas eve, there's a celebration anyway. The actor says that he was never a birthday person, but with time, the small celebration got bigger. Now, however, he is back to spending the special day with the family.

Kapoor will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Malang, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. He is also a part of Karan Johar's Takht.

