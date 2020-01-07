Aamir Khan had to pop a few painkillers during the 13-km long run for Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan is known for being a perfectionist and had gained close to 20 kilos for his upcoming project, Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is an official remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump with Kareena Kapoor Khan as his leading lady. During the shoot, Aamir Khan was required to run for 10-13 kilometres on a daily basis for the remaining sequences and the entire process got really exhausting for the 54-year-old actor.
That’s definitely dedication re-defined!
