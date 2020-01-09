Kartik Aaryan’s Dostana with Unseen Friend is straight-up Hilarious!

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The trio has already started shooting for the film and is really excited about the same. Kartik Aaryan is known to be a sport who can take a joke on himself as he just plays along. Kartik Aaryan’s latest Instagram post is definitely going to leave you in splits.

For those of you who are unaware, there’s an Instagram page that goes by the username, @unseenfriend and his photoshop skills are unmatched! The guy photoshops himself with Bollywood celebrities where he is seen doing the funniest things. The latest picture is with Kartik Aaryan with the caption, “Titu ke Sonu ka Unseen Dostana. #firstPhotobombOfTheYear #bromance .” Kartik Aaryan even took to his Instagram to repost this picture! Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

Mere Dost Aana ???? #Repost @unseenfriend Titu ke Sonu ka Unseen Dostana. #firstPhotobombOfTheYear #bromance #Dostana2

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Jan 3, 2020 at 11:15pm PST

