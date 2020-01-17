Akshay Kumar shares a visual representation of what his married life with Twinkle Khanna looks like

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna completed 19 years of marriage today. Twinkle Khanna is an author who is known for her witty sense of humour and often cracks up people with her social media posts. This time it was husband Akshay Kumar’s turn to take that path. The actor posted a funny picture to wish Twinkle on their anniversary.
In the picture, Akshay Kumar is seen in 2.0's Pakshirajan's avatar, while Twinkle is seen petrified of him. Sharing the picture, Akshay Kumar wrote, " Visual representation of what married life looks like…some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like…as you can see ???? All said and done, I wouldn’t have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina…with love from Pakshirajan."
Akshay Kumar played the role of the antagonist Pakshirajan in the 2019 film 2.0 directed by S Shankar with Rajinikanth as the protagonist.
Akshay Kumar had proposed Twinkle Khanna ahead of the release of the film Mela in which Twinkle was cast opposite Aamir Khan. She told Akshay that if the film does not work she will marry him.
