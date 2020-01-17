Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai opens up to Arti Singh, says she is dying within

The atmosphere within the Bigg Boss 13 house was in for a change after the housemates' family members entered the house. The tiffs and the arguments calmed down a little, and everyone was emotional to see their loved ones. The first one to come was comedian Krushna Abhishek, the brother of Arti Singh. This followed with Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma and other people's family members.
For those uninitiated, housemates also warned Rashami that Arhaan wasn't the right guy for her, and host Salman Khan had revealed to her that Arhaan was already married with a child.
