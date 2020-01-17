Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai opens up to Arti Singh, says she is dying within

The atmosphere within the Bigg Boss 13 house was in for a change after the housemates' family members entered the house. The tiffs and the arguments calmed down a little, and everyone was emotional to see their loved ones. The first one to come was comedian Krushna Abhishek, the brother of Arti Singh. This followed with Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma and other people's family members.

Amid all this, the one person who was feeling terribly lonely was Rashami Desai. She became emotional seeing everyone's family members, and spoke her heart out to Arti Singh. Arti warned her about her relationship with Arhaan Khan, and Rashami said she would look at it once she was out of the house. She also went on to add how she has been abandoned by her dear ones and there's no dream left that would keep her going. Saying that she was dying within, she added that she felt like breaking down every moment, and these three months inside the house were a tough time indeed.

For those uninitiated, housemates also warned Rashami that Arhaan wasn't the right guy for her, and host Salman Khan had revealed to her that Arhaan was already married with a child.

