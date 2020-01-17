Love Aaj Kal trailer launch: “This is not Love Aaj Kal 2. This is not a sequel,” says Sara Ali Khan

The trailer of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal is out. The film is a sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone’s film of the same title that released in 2009. After the trailer launch, several people found similarities between the two films. At the trailer launch event, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan spoke about the comparisons.

Sara Ali Khan while talking about comparison with Deepika Padukone’s character said, “This is Love Aaj Kal. This is not Love Aaj Kal 2. It is not a sequel. Imtiaz sir had clearly stated what love was then with Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Kartik is not playing Saif Ali Khan's character. I am not playing Deepika Padukone's character. We are portraying totally new characters, but we are aware that there will be some unnecessary comparisons, and we are okay with that. This film talks about the love of today.”

Kartik Aaryan adds, "As Sara said, this is a totally new film. We have not carried forward the first film. The film will be compared to that film, more than characters or actors being compared. Even if Imtiaz sir makes another Love Aaj Kal again with us, it will be compared to this one."

Love Aaj Kal directed by Imtiaz Ali is slated to hit the theatres on February 14.

