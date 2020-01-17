Shah Rukh Khan is a proud dad as little AbRam wins two medals at a school race

It needs no mention that Shah Rukh Khan is a doting dad. He wouldn't spare any chance to spend some good time with the kids. Since both Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are far away due to their higher studies these days, it is only little AbRam who enjoys the father's undivided attention!

SRK recently accompanied AbRam to his school for Sports Day, and the little one did him proud. He won a Silver and a Bronze medal at the race. Later, the superstar shared the photos on social media and addressed AbRam as his 'gold medal'. "Day at the Races…My little ‘Gold Medal’ with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today," he wrote.

Gauri Khan also shared a handful of photos of the father-son duo from the ground.

For those who didn't know, AbRam is also a Taekwondo enthusiast and is being trained at Kiran's Taekwondo Training Academy, the same place his elder brother Aryan Khan also went to.

On the work front, SRK is reportedly set to appear in a Rajkumar Hirani film next.

