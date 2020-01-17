Love Aaj Kal trailer launch: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s Valentine’s Day plan Revealed

The trailer of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal is out, and its essence will remind you of the love story that we watched in 2009, with the first Love Aaj Kal. The actors, who were present at the trailer launch event today, are said to be dating for a while now. The film also releases on 14th February i.e. Valentine's Day.

Hence, we decided to ask the rumoured couple as to how they were going to spend their Valentine's Day. "We will be watching this (Love Aaj Kal) on Valentine's Day. What else will we do," Sara replied. Whether a more special plan will follow after the movie is something we do not know!

Let us also remind you that it all started with Sara confession on Koffee With Karan 6 that she had a crush on Kartik. We asked Kartik why he never confessed having a crush on Sara. "When Sara had said on national television, I then had a crush on her. From then on, I have been getting shy all the time," he answered.

The off-screen chemistry is quite strong. Let's see if that reflects in the new version of Love Aaj Kal too!

